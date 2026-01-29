McAfee reportedly set for WWE return, Rollins ranks the greatest Royal Rumble victories of all time

– Sources told @WrestleVotes Radio that the sports media star and part-time Raw commentator will appear on WWE programming soon, right before the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District on Saturday. McAfee stepped away during football season for ESPN duties, leaving Joe Tessitore to pair with Michael Cole on Raw, while fans praise SmackDown’s booth chemistry. Some cheer his electric style, like one fan shouting ‘Yes! There is a God!’, but others prefer the current teams and want him kept from the Men’s Rumble match.

– Seth Rollins ranks the greatest Royal Rumble victories of all time:

Becky Lynch 2019

Shawn Michaels 1995

Ric Flair 1992

John Cena 2008

Rey Mysterio 2006