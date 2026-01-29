Mayu Iwatani explains why she stayed an extra year with Stardom before jumping to Marigold

Mayu Iwatani explains why she stayed an extra year with Stardom before jumping to the Marigold promotion.

This upcoming up April, will be one year anniversary since Mayu departed Stardom for Marigold. Mayu gives an candid interview to Encount of why she stayed an extra year with Stardom despite wanting to leave & it revolves around her movie that was being filmed at the time:

“I agonized over it. Staying would have been the safer choice, but I also had this desire to go… I wrestled with it endlessly. But then there was ‘The Runaway Wrestler’ (a film about Iwatani’s life). I thought, if I transferred now and this movie fell apart, it wouldn’t just affect me – it would cause trouble for everyone involved. So I decided to stay for a year, for the film and for STARDOM.

Also, if I lost the IWGP Women’s Championship, I would have felt like I had done everything I could in STARDOM… I think there are wrestlers who aim for the IWGP, but in my case, the IWGP came after I had conquered everything, so I felt that I had a place in STARDOM because I had that belt.”

Mayu adds more, at first she felt was it foolish of her to leave Stardom for Marigold at first. Ever since showing up on Marigold it’s been nothing short of rewarding:

thought to myself, Did I make a stupid choice? And felt anxious, wondering if I was heading into some crazy place. But once I actually joined (Marigold), it wasn’t like that at all. It’s nothing but rewarding. As for making mistakes in techniques, I make mistakes myself, and I think it’s important to know how to recover afterwards, and my honest impression was that, surprisingly, everyone can do that. I thought, ‘Everyone’s got this.’”

