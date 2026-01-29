Matches announced for AEW Collision & Dynamite, Tommaso Ciampa cuts a promo (video)

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Sisters of Sin

-CRU vs. The Rascalz

-Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW National Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Jack Perry

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Brody King

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega

– AEW posted:

"The Psycho Killer is alive!" EXCLUSIVE: Tommaso Ciampa is ready for his shot at the TNT Championship THIS SATURDAY on #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/MpG49iPd3L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026