Matches announced for AEW Collision & Dynamite, Tommaso Ciampa cuts a promo (video)

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:
-AEW TNT Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
-AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Sisters of Sin
-CRU vs. The Rascalz
-Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin
Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:
-AEW National Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Jack Perry
-AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Brody King
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega
– AEW posted:
"The Psycho Killer is alive!"
EXCLUSIVE: Tommaso Ciampa is ready for his shot at the TNT Championship THIS SATURDAY on #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/MpG49iPd3L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026