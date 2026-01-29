Logan Paul: “I want to keep being humble but it’s so hard sometimes”

"I'm a legitimate professional athlete.. I'm doing what I'm good at and doing what I love"@LoganPaul #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/keidZJYqik — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2026

Logan Paul says he’s fully focused and thriving in life and WWE: “I’m so locked in right now in my life”. He reflects on his personal growth: “I got a wife, I got a beautiful daughter, I’m sober, I’m crushing it and I’m just so good at what I do”, though he admits, “I want to keep being humble but it’s so hard sometimes.”

On his career, he emphasizes his new status: “I’m a legitimate professional athlete now which is just insane to say”. He describes his approach to life: “Life is about the art of the pivot… doing what you’re good at, doing what you love and finding that pocket and then just running it.”

He details his daily grind: “I’m training everyday, I’m going back-to-back-to-back on meetings, I’m absolutely optimizing and maximizing my life.” And he highlights the opportunities WWE provides: “Being a WWE superstar gives you the opportunity to amplify what you want to build, both inside and outside the WWE.” He concludes by reflecting on his momentum: “Everywhere we go I’m stacking in the opportunities… I just can’t believe how locked in I am.”

(Source: The Pat McAfee Show)