David Otunga Launches New Legal YouTube Channel and “Ask a Lawyer” Livestream Series

Los Angeles, CA – David Otunga, Harvard Law School graduate and former attorney at a nationally recognized law firm, is expanding his legal education efforts with the launch of a new YouTube channel dedicated exclusively to real-world legal issues, alongside a live “Ask a Lawyer” livestream designed to answer common legal questions from the public.

Best known to mainstream audiences for his television career, Otunga’s new platform marks a deliberate shift away from sports entertainment commentary and focuses strictly on law, policy, and everyday legal scenarios that affect individuals, creators, and small business owners.

The channel will cover accessible but often misunderstood legal topics, including the legality of fantasy football leagues played for money among friends, when and why individuals should form an LLC, whether apps are legally required to include dark mode under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and whether threatening to dox someone can constitute harassment or a criminal offense. The goal is to demystify legal concepts without sensationalism, jargon, or paywalled consultations.

In addition to on-demand videos, Otunga will host a live “Ask a Lawyer” session where viewers can submit general legal questions and gain clarity on common issues, with the understanding that the discussion is informational and not a substitute for individualized legal advice.

The inaugural livestream can be viewed here:

The new legal-focused YouTube channel is available here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjdr2tOMR3c5jLyXnxR8e-Q

Otunga’s initiative reflects a growing demand for reliable, plain-language legal information in an era where misinformation spreads quickly online. By leveraging a mainstream platform, he aims to make legal literacy more approachable for a broad audience.