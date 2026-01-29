Andrade’s controversial win earns Kenny Omega showdown on AEW Dynamite

The upset victory on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the MGM Grand Garden Arena books Andrade against returning star Kenny Omega next week.

Omega opened the show with a quick One-Winged Angel win over Rocky Romero and vowed to reclaim the AEW World Championship amid huge pyro and cheers. Fans praised Andrade’s slick style and charisma from his WWE past, though some called out the heel tactics in the high-flying co-main packed with near-falls and athletic exchanges.