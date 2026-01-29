AJ Styles files trademarks before career-on-line Royal Rumble match

Allen Jones, AJ Styles’ legal name, submitted the filings to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on January 28 for wrestling entertainment services, appearances, and apparel like shirts and hoodies, claiming use since 2000 and 2011. The timing lines up with his January 31 Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a loss ends his in-ring career—a stipulation he chose himself. With 2026 as his final year, confirmed by Triple H, fans speculate on post-WWE paths like indies or podcasts, but the trademarks secure his brand no matter what happens Saturday.

– P1 logo

Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Gloves for apparel; Slip-on shoes; Shorts

Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

– “The Phenomenal AJ Styles”

