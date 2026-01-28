WWE News and Notes

– Paul Heyman says that he may have a surprise in store for the Royal Rumble Match this Saturday to help ensure Bron Breakker wins.

(source: First Take)

– Lyra Valkyria posted photos from Saudi Arabia:

– Kiana James via X:

– There was a lot of talk at NXT last night that Sol Ruca could be in the women’s Royal Rumble, according to Mike Johnson.

– “Tommaso Ciampa is Back!”

Ciampa his post-WWE run has just released new PSYCHO KILLER/KID merch on his Pro Wrestling Tees store.