WWE News and Notes

– Paul Heyman says that he may have a surprise in store for the Royal Rumble Match this Saturday to help ensure Bron Breakker wins.
(source: First Take)
– Lyra Valkyria posted photos from Saudi Arabia:
– Kiana James via X:
– There was a lot of talk at NXT last night that Sol Ruca could be in the women’s Royal Rumble, according to Mike Johnson.
– “Tommaso Ciampa is Back!”
Ciampa his post-WWE run has just released new PSYCHO KILLER/KID merch on his Pro Wrestling Tees store.