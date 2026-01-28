Triple H on the Royal Rumble: “A lot of surprises are in store” (video), Wrestlemania tradition continuing

“A lot of surprises are in store” – Triple H on upcoming Royal Rumble 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 (Get Up) pic.twitter.com/ehhIYK09OE — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 28, 2026

Triple H (ESPN’s Get Up) confirms that next month’s WWE Elimination Chamber matches will continue tradition and determine who will earn championship opportunities at WrestleMania 42:

“The Royal Rumble starts that Road to WrestleMania and if you look at that as our playoffs, now the stakes get big.

“The winners of the Royal Rumble go on to face the champion of their choosing at WrestleMania in the main event. The winners of next month’s Elimination Chamber will do the same.

“So you’re sort of in that playoff mode now where the stakes do not get any bigger.

“Everybody is bringing their a-game, this is what they ramp up for all year long and it all leads them to WrestleMania in Las Vegas in April, it’s as big as it gets.”