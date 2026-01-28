The Undertaker calls for less behind-the-scenes wrestling talk, Braun Strowman update (videos)

On his WWE-backed podcast Six Feet Under, Mark Calaway argued that too much exposure of wrestling’s tricks—like in Netflix’s Unreal series showing Raw and SmackDown’s writers’ room—erodes the wonder. He compared it to not wanting a magician to reveal every secret, aiming to make at least one fan fully believe in the moment. Fans split on his view, with some praising the plea for mystery and others pointing to his own podcasts and WWE shows that share insider stories.

Braun Strowman is currently hospitalized with a knee infection "Pain's pretty bad, but we're still breathing. We're still kicking."