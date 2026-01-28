The Miz on his Royal Rumble status (video), WWE signs Saudi Arabian wrestler

– The Miz on his WWE Royal Rumble status:

The Miz on his WWE Royal Rumble status: "My goal, if I'm in the Royal Rumble, which I have not declared yet, we will soon have to see if I will declare, I'm planning on it, but we will see…"pic.twitter.com/csRhy1nJga — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 27, 2026



– WWE has signed a new Saudi Arabian wrestler, Fahd Tuwaiq, to a Performance Center deal.

🚨🚨🚨 WWE signs Saudi Arabian powerlifter & arm wrestler Fahd Tuwaiq pic.twitter.com/y2zIFsMnDv — J O H N (@RomanEra0) January 28, 2026