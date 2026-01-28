The Miz on his Royal Rumble status (video), WWE signs Saudi Arabian wrestler

The Miz on his WWE Royal Rumble status:


“My goal, if I’m in the Royal Rumble, which I have not declared yet, we will soon have to see if I will declare, I’m planning on it, but we will see…”

– WWE has signed a new Saudi Arabian wrestler, Fahd Tuwaiq, to a Performance Center deal.

