Rey Mysterio update

Austin @_Theory1 drilled Rey Mysterio into the mat and took that curb stomp in a very awkward way. When Rod Zapata threw up the X to alert medical Rey was holding his shoulder so it’s likely Rey was injured from the stomp #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/i0GqbVygI1 — Jay Henry (@jay_h3nry) January 27, 2026

As seen during the January 26th edition of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio lost a singles match to Austin Theory. It appears that Rey was injured as during a post-match angle, the referee moved him aside and flashed the “X” signal for medical attention. Mysterio was seen clutching his ribs or arm and he also appeared to be limping at one point during the match.

Early reports indicate Rey’s injury is “not serious.” Dave Meltzer has heard the outlook is optimistic, though there’s no confirmation yet on the nature of the injury or whether Rey will miss any time. His status for the men’s Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia remains unclear, with more details expected in the coming days.