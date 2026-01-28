NXT title ladder match now with seven participants

The final participants in the NXT Championship ladder match were revealed last night on NXT on The CW.

Originally a six-man ladder match, it’s now a seven-man ladder match after Joe Hendry was initially thought to be taken out of the match.

Hendry was laid out at the beginning of the show with Jackson Drake shown with a steel chair, suggesting he did the attack. But NXT GM Ava couldn’t prove it, and against all logic, put Drake in the match instead.

The two qualifying matches saw Dion Lennox defeating Myles Borne and Keanu Carver defeating Andre Chase to book their own spots in the match.

But the closing angle of the show saw all six participants brawling and Ricky Saints grabbing a ladder to go snatch the title. That’s when Joe Hendry was revived, coming out and wiping Saints out with the Standing Ovation, adding himself to the match as well.

