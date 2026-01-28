More WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
Rey Mysterio shared a photo with Penta and Dragon Lee on IG. They are headed to Saudi Arabia.

– Big E (via Raw Recap) picked Oba Femi and Roxanne Perez as Royal Rumble winners.

– The list of injured WWE superstars right now…

* Seth Rollins
* Rey Mysterio
* Kevin Owens
* Bianca Belair
* Chad Gable
* Dominik Mysterio
* Tiffany Stratton
* Sheamus
* Elton Prince
* Zoey Stark
* B-Fab
* JD McDonagh
* Michin
* Piper Niven

– Happy birthday to Sheamus…

