More WWE News and Notes

– Rey Mysterio shared a photo with Penta and Dragon Lee on IG. They are headed to Saudi Arabia.

– Big E (via Raw Recap) picked Oba Femi and Roxanne Perez as Royal Rumble winners.

– The list of injured WWE superstars right now…

* Seth Rollins

* Rey Mysterio

* Kevin Owens

* Bianca Belair

* Chad Gable

* Dominik Mysterio

* Tiffany Stratton

* Sheamus

* Elton Prince

* Zoey Stark

* B-Fab

* JD McDonagh

* Michin

* Piper Niven

– Happy birthday to Sheamus…

Born on this day, 48 years ago. Stephen Farrelly. ''Sheamus''. January 28, 1978. pic.twitter.com/mPsygEtRn8 — Invisible Dave (@otherdavelive) January 28, 2026