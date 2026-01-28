ESPN shows to feature several WWE Superstars this week to promote the Royal Rumble

Several WWE Superstars will be appearing on ESPN shows this week to promote the Royal Rumble.

Tomorrow, Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be on Unsportsmanlike and Get Up while Paul Heyman appears on First Take, Jey Uso on SportsCenter, and WWE Women’s World champion Stephanie Vaquer on Ahora o Nunca.

On Thursday, Seth Rollins, who is not traveling to Saudi Arabia, will be the in-studio guest at Unsportsmanlike, Get Up, and First Take.

On Friday, Cody Rhodes is on Get Up, WWE Women’s Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch is on First Take, and SportsCenter following Smackdown will be all WWE-focused.

On Saturday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Cody Rhodes will both appear on SportsCenter between 7AM and 10AM ET.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online