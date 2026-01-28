Elayna Black signs with TNA (video)

The 25-year-old powerhouse, formerly Cora Jade in WWE NXT, officially joined TNA Wrestling on Wednesday after a ceremony captured in a 53-second video. Black first appeared in her new TNA look on the January 15 premiere of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, eyeing the Knockouts World Championship. Her journey includes dropping out of high school at 15 to train under pros like Mustafa Ali, winning NXT tag titles, and dominating indies post-WWE release in spring 2025—she’s also a proud mom to two Goldendoodles. Fans gear up for her in-ring debut tomorrow on TNA iMPACT! at 9/8c on AMC, with big events like No Surrender ahead.

