Brooke Adams wants to wrestle again; details “terrifying” meeting with Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff

We just released a new interview with former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams (Miss Tessmacher) on “The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val.”

She shared some great stories, including officially challenging Deonna Purrazzo for a final match to handle “unfinished business,” the terrifying moment she failed to recognize Hulk Hogan backstage before her TNA debut, and admitting she actually couldn’t dance during her time in WWE’s “Extreme Exposé.”

On wanting a final match against Deonna Purrazzo: “I feel like when I left… I left giving up the championship. I never had a rematch. I left unfinished business… I would love to go get myself ready, go do it one more time, one more ride and finish out kind of the full story. Deonna [Purrazzo]… she is completely iconic. We got little things in our pockets that she might not be ready for. So [Deonna], watch out. I’m gonna let her asstastic me though. That’s perfect.”

On her “terrifying” TNA debut involving Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff: “You’re pairing me with hello Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan… I’m like OH NO! WHAT? I didn’t even look around. I just wanted to walk forward, go where I was going… I didn’t even see anybody sitting there, but I saw white hair. From what I remember [Hogan] had dark hair… Now he thinks I don’t even know who he is. It was just… I was scared to death.”

On “Extreme Exposé” and being forced to play a “dumb” character in WWE: “I came in as a dancer. Honey, I cannot dance. I know what it kind of looks like… fake it ’til you make it. All I can do is just pop it. Trust the process. … I didn’t like the dumb essence of it. Why can’t I be a sexy, hot, smart secretary? Why do I gotta play dumb? I had a very difficult time with that.”

On Rhea Ripley being “better than the men”: “If I was gonna be a lesbian… girl, you couldn’t get me off you. I don’t know what it is… she just has it. It’s the aura. It’s the look. She’s better than the men. I mean, she is. She’s incredible.”

(Credit The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val / Wrestling News Co)