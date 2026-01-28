Brock Lesnar declares for the Royal Rumble match

Absent from WWE since SummerSlam 2023, Lesnar surprised fans by calling into The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to enter Saturday’s Men’s Royal Rumble at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—the first time the event leaves North America. He joins stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and others in the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle, aiming for a WrestleMania main event. Fans lit up with hype over clips of the call, sharing dreams of epic spots while some questioned booking choices amid the star-studded buildup.

