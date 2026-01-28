AEW Dynamite preview, The Rascalz on reuniting with Eddie Kingston

– All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET from Cedar Park, Texas, featuring Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the Women’s World Title, FTR defending their Tag Team Championships against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, and Mark Briscoe putting his TNT Title on the line against El Clon. Jon Moxley faces Ace Austin in a high-stakes Continental Title eliminator, Kenny Omega battles Rocky Romero in his second straight TV singles match, and Swerve Strickland takes on Andrade El Idolo. Fans praise the retro posters and buzz over Omega’s return and potential upsets in this stacked card.

Dynamite card for Austin, TX:

• Andrade vs Swerve Strickland

• Jon Moxley vs Ace Austin

• Kris Statlander vs Thekla

• Mark Briscoe vs El Clon

• Kenny Omega vs Rocky Romero

• FTR vs Davis & Doyle

• MJF appearance

– The Rascalz spoke about reuniting with Eddie Kingston in AEW, emphasizing the impact he had on them both personally and professionally. Zachary Wentz immediately named “Eddie Kingston,” while Dezmond Xavier referred to him affectionately as “Uncle Eddie.”

Xavier shared that Kingston was “one of the veterans that was still traveling around and bestowing knowledge,” helping them not only “in-ring, but backstage of just life.” He explained that those moments were “the blessings that you get to have when you get to travel around,” and added that being on many shows together helped them “really build a really great relationship with him.”

(Source: Close Up with Renee Paquette)