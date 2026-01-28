1/28/26 AEW Dynamite Recap



Location: Cedar Park, Texas

Venue: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

Romero delivers right hands and stomps Omega in the corner, but Omega turns it around with right hands of his own. Omega follows with a back elbow and sends Romero to the floor. Omega takes Romero out with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Omega connects with a Famouser and follows with a punt kick. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Romero ducks to the floor. Omega follows, but Romero gets back into the ring and stomps on Omega. Romero takes him down and gets a two count before deliver corner clotheslines.

Omega comes back with a high boot and goes for a snap-dragon suplex, but Romero counters with a back elbow. Romero sends Omega to the corner and taunts him, but Omega connects with the V Trigger. Omega delivers a snap-dragon and follows with another V Trigger. Omega delivers the One Winged Angel for the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Omega

-After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Omega. Schiavone says Omega is now one of the top four contenders for the AEW World Championship, along with Adam Page, Andrade El Idolo, and Swerve Strickland. Schiavone says two of them will advance to Grand Slam Australia to face off, and the winner of that will go on to challenge MJF for the title at Revolution. Schiavone says the winner of the match between Idolo and Strickland will face Omega next week.

Omega says he hasn’t felt this good in years and AEW is supposed to be where the best wrestle. Omega says if he didn’t feel like he could be on top, he wouldn’t be putting his name in the running to challenge MJF. Omega says it doesn’t matter who he has to go through, he will become the heavyweight champion of the world.

Adam Page makes his way to the ring. Page says he would rather be fighitng along side Omega instead of against him, but with the World Championship at stake, then so be it. Page says he looked ahead past Samoa Joe and The Opps and thought about all the guys he would defend the title against, but Hook changed that. Page tells Omega he will be the next champion, and the next champions will be neither Idolo nor Strickland, because it is going to be him.

Swerve Strickland makes his way to the ring. Strickland says he came back for the World Championship, and he has not been pinned or submitted since he returned. Strickland says he will go through anybody he has to to get the title back, and Omega says he feels like there is a bit of animosity right now. Omega says it sounds like Strickland is looking for a fight, and Strickland laughs and tells him more than you know.

Don Callis interrupts now, and says Strickland doesn’t have much longer until Idolo pins him tonight and ends his streak. Callis tells Omega that Idolo is coming after him after he gets through with Strickland, and then tells Page he has something special in mind for him. Calls tells them that the Don Callis Family runs the show. Omega tells Callis that Callis should be worrying about himself, and then he chases him backstage.

—

A video package for the feud between Kris Statlander and Thekla airs, in which The Babes of Wrath tell the Sister of Sin that they can have an AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match this Saturday on Collision if they don’t get involved in the AEW Women’s World Championship match between Statlander and Thekla later tonight.

—

Match 2 – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin

Moxley delivers chops in the corner and follows with right hands. Moxley delivers a headbutt, but Austin comes back with a side-headlock takedown and gets a two count. Austin delivers a few chops, but Moxley comes back with his own. They exchange elbow strikes, and Austin connects with a kick. Moxley comes back with right hands, but Austin takes him down with an arm-drag. Austin follows with a dropkick and follows with a PK on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Austin has Moxley in an arm-bar, but Moxley rolls over into a two count. Moxley drives his shoulder into Austin in the corner and puts him up top. Moxley rakes his fingernails into Austin’s back and they go back to the mat. Moxley delivers a corner clothesline, but Austin comes back and takes him down. Austin delivers a side-Russian leg-sweep and connects with a leg drop. Austin delivers corner clotheslines and goes for a springboard kick, but Moxley ducks and drops him with a clothesline. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Moxley delivers an elbow strike.

Austin comes back with a hook kick and stomps on Moxley for a two count. They exchange elbow strikes and Moxley takes advantage with rights and lefts into the corner. Moxley charges, but Austin dodges in the ropes and connects with an enzuigiri for a two count. Austin charges, but Moxley counters with a cutter. Moxley delivers the Death Rider for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Konosuke Takeshita confronts Moxley and tells him that he is coming after the title. Davis and Doyle hit the ring after Takeshita leaves and beat Moxley down.

—

Match 3 – AEW TNT Championship Match

Mark Briscoe (c) vs. El Clon (w/Don Callis)

They lock up and Clon applies a side-headlock. Briscoe gets free, but Clon sends him off the ropes and drops him with a back elbow for a one count. Clon chops Briscoe in the corner and sends him across, but Briscoe comes back with a few shots. Briscoe sends Clon to the floor and delivers right hands and a headbutt. Briscoe sets a chair up in the ring, but Clon comes back in and throws it at him. Briscoe ducks and delivers a chop. Briscoe stomps Clon in the corner and follows with a clothesline. Briscoe delivers a scissor kick through the ropes and follows with a senton from the apron.

Briscoe goes to the barricade, but Clon cuts him off and slams him down. Clon sends Briscoe to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Clon delivers right hands in the corner. Clon follows with a clothesline and a few kicks before taking Briscoe down for a two count. Briscoe comes back with shots and knocks Clon to the floor. Briscoe takes him out with a dive and gets him back into the ring, but Clon kicks him in the face. Clon runs the ropes, but Briscoe ducks and delivers left jabs. Clon kicks Briscoe in the head and they drop each other with clotheslines. They exchange elbow strikes and Briscoe delivers an exploder suplex. Briscoe delivers a corner clothesline and follows with a fisherman’s bomb.

Briscoe delivers the Froggy Bow, but only gets a two count. Briscoe delivers the Jay Driller, but Clon gets up and delivers a kick to Briscoe’s head. Clon flips onto Briscoe on the outside and gets him back into the ring. Clon delivers a double stomp from the top and picks Briscoe up, but Briscoe gets free. Clon delivers an enzuigiri and goes for the Portal Bomb, but Briscoe counters into a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Mark Briscoe

-After the match, Briscoe says he said from the beginning he isn’t dodging anybody and he loves the concept of an open challenge. Briscoe says there is an asterisk, because it’s open for anybody outside of the Don Callis Family this Saturday on Collision. The lights go out, and then Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the ring. Briscoe and Ciampa circle each other and gets in each other’s face. Ciampa tells Briscoe he will see him on Saturday and Briscoe holds the title in the air. Ciampa nudges Briscoe away and leaves the ring.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada. Okada says when he took the screwdriver at Worlds End, he wasn’t thinking; he just wanted to win. He says he also wanted Fletcher to win and wanted to face him. Okada says he did not want to hurt Fletcher and says he is sorry. Fletcher says he was mad at Okada, but it takes a big man to admit when he is wrong. Fletcher says he accepts the apology, and they shake hands.

—

The AEW World Champion, MJF, makes his way to the ring. Before MJF can insult the town too much, Brody King interrupts. MJF insults King and King marches to the ring. MJF tells King again that if he wants a shot at the title, he has to beat someone worthy. MJF says King is following him around like a lost puppy, just like he did Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, and just like he does now with Bandido. MJF says maybe King should follow him around and he could use him as a bodyguard.

MJF says it’s all a dream for King to hold the title, and what King needs right now is a leader like him. MJF says King is nothing but a follower, and King says he doesn’t need to follow MJF. King says MJF is right and he does need to beat someone worthy to get a title shot. King says he sat down with Tony Khan, and they decided that MJF would be that opponent. MJF looks worried, and King says they will have an eliminator match next week, and then he will get a title match at Grand Slam Australia after he beats MJF.

—

A video package for the Young Bucks airs, where they say it is about time for them to go back to their old roots. They say the entire tag team division is on notice, and it starts next week.

—

Match 4 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Thekla

Thekla delivers a slap and ducks out of the ring. Thekla comes back in, but Statlander delivers a chop. Statlander sends Thekla to the ropes, but Thekla hangs on and dodges a dropkick. Statlander delivers shots across Thekla’s back and delivers a guillotine leg drop over the middle rope. Statlander delivers a delayed vertical suplex on the floor and catapults her into the steps. Statlander gets Thekla back into the ring, but Thekla kicks her in the face and sends her back to the floor. Thekla stomps on Statlander’s back as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander slams Thekla down and then sends her to the corner. Statlander delivers charging back elbows, and then slams her down for a two count. Thekla comes back with a kick to the head and goes up top, but Statlander dodges and delivers a running clothesline. Thekla comes back with a hard shot and takes Statlander down for a one count. Thekla drops Statlander with a Spear and they get face-to-face as they get to their feet. Thekla spits in Statlander’s face and locks in a standing octopus hold. Thekla wrenches on Statlander’s arm and follows with a stomp for a two count.

Thekla goes for another Spear, but Statlander counters with a thrust kick. Thekla counters with a roll-up for a two count, and then dodges a discus lariat. Thekla charges, but Statlander counters with a gut-wrench powerbomb. Statlander delivers Wednesday Night Fever for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Kris Statlander

-After the match, the Babes of Wrath come to the ring to celebrate with Statlander. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford come to the stage to stare them all down.

—

Backstage, Callis says they have been in heavy recruitment mode for a while now, and it’s time to bring the AEW World Tag Team Championship and the AEW World Championship home. Callis says Okada is the AEW International Champion, and before Takeshita can go after the Continental Championship he needs to do what Fletcher did and forgive Okada. Callis says Fletcher is synonymous with the TNT Championship, and he is going to bring it home as well. Callis says Davis and Doyle are about to bring the tag titles home and leaves to watch the match. Takeshita asks Fletcher if he forgave Okada, and walks away before Fletcher can answer.

—

A video package airs of the feud between Jack Perry and Ricochet. Backstage, from earlier today, The Demand are seen beating down Perry.

Match 5 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely) (c) vs. Davis and Doyle

Wheeler and Doyle start the match. Wheeler applies a side-headlock, but Doyle sends him fof the ropes and runs him over with shoulder tackles. Doyle delivers a body block and tags in Davis. Wheeler gets Davis to the corner and tags in Harwood. Davis chops Harwood down and follows with more chops in the corner. Harwood comes back with chops of his own, and then Davis delivers a scoop slam and a senton. Davis and Doyle get sent to the outside, but they catch Wheeler on a dive and throw him into Harwood as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, David chops Harwood against the ropes. Harwood comes back with short-arm clotheslines, but Davis drops him with a running lariat. Wheeler slams Doyle down, but Doyle comes back with a body block. Davis and Doyle delivers splashes in the corner and then send Wheeler to the floor. Doyle puts Harwood up top and climbs, but Wheeler cuts him off and drops Doyle with a DDT on the apron. Davis sends Wheeler back to the floor, but Harwood drops Davis with a back suplex from the top. Wheeler connects with a splash for a two count.

FTR set up for the Shatter Machine, but Davis kicks Harwood in the face and sends Wheeler to the floor. Davis applies a sleeper to Harwood, but the Death Riders walk out and Moxley clocks Davis with the Continental title belt. FTR hit the Shatter Machine and Harwood gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

—

After the match, Renee interviews Orange Cassidy. Cassidy says he’s had something going on with Wheeler Yuta for about five years now. Cassidy insults how Yuta looks now, and then Yuta walks up. Yuta defends himself, and then Marina Shafir pulls Cassidy’s hair before Toni Storm walks up. Shafir and Storm argue, and then Storm challenges then to a mixed tag before they get pulled apart.

—

Match 6 – Singles Match

Andrade El Idolo (w/Don Callis) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

They lock up and Idolo applies a side-headlock. Strickland sends him off the ropes, but Idolo drops him with a shoulder tackle. They shove each other and exchange elbow strikes. They go back and forth and neither man gains the advantage before they stand at a stalemate. Idolo delivers a few chops, but Strickland takes him down. Strickland goes up top, but Idolo mocks him from the mat. They go to the ropes, and Strickland sends him to the outside with a hurricanrana. Strickland flips over the ropes, but Idolo dodges and slams him into the steps and then flirts with a woman at ringside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland delivers a right hand, but Idolo knocks him to the floor with a shot of his own. Idolo drops Strickland with a tornillo and gets him back into the ring. Idolo moonsaults from the top, but Strickland dodges. Idolo connects with a standing moonsault anyway and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. Strickland comes back with elbow strikes and follows with a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Strickland takes Idolo to the top of the barricade, but Idolo counters with a back-body drop. They both get back into the ring at the nine count.

Idolo gains the advantage, but Strickland comes back with a kick. Idolo takes Strickland down and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. Idolo goes for a double knee strike in the corner, but Strickland counters with a House Call for a two count. Strickland goes up top, but Idolo cuts him off and drops him with a reverse-rana. Idolo delivers running double knees, but only gets a two count. Idolo slams Strickland down and gets another two count. Andrade goes for the DM, but Strickland counters and goes for Big Pressure.

Idolo rolls through and gets a two count, and then Strickland delivers another House Call. Strickland grabs Idolo, but Idolo grabs the referee and delivers a low-blow to Strickland. Idolo delivers the DM and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

—

Backstage, Renee interviews MJF, who was watching the main event. MJF says if King thinks he can beat him, he has another thing coming. Omega walks up, and says he is only a couplewins away from facing MJF for the title and extends his hand for a handshake. MJF walks away, but Idolo stops him and tells him he wants the title. MJF walks away and leaves the arena, but Page stops him outside of his car. Page stares him down, and then MJF gets in the car as it speeds away. Page looks over his shoulder as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Sisters of Sin

-CRU vs. The Rascalz

-Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW National Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Jack Perry

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Brody King

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Kenny Omega