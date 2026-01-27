WWE News and Notes

– The backstage talk at RAW was that the Royal Rumble production will easily be the biggest WWE has ever done in Saudi Arabia, reports PWInsider. The production plans were described as being on a WrestleMania-level scale.

– CM Punk’s full message to AJ Styles after WWE Raw went off the air:

“Look I don’t know what happens in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia when AJ Styles takes on GUNTHER, I just know that I’m going to be glued to the monitor watching just like every one of you.

“And I mean this when I say it, AJ, I whispered it to you earlier, I don’t care who knows it publicly, it has been a privilege to know you.

“It’s a privilege to call you friend, it’s an honor to be in the ring with you. I speak as a fan, I hope Saturday’s not it, but if it is, man, what a hell of a career. I love you brother, thank you.”

(source: harryxgoldens on X)

– Booker T addressed backlash over his on-air comments about Josh Briggs on the January 20 episode of WWE NXT, where he referenced roster cuts ahead of WrestleMania as Briggs made his entrance. After Briggs lost to Shiloh Hill in an NXT Title ladder match qualifier, Booker explained on his Hall of Fame podcast that his remarks were meant to be real and motivational, not disrespectful.

Booker emphasized that NXT is a developmental system, and talent must constantly evaluate whether they’re progressing toward the next level—Raw, SmackDown, or elsewhere. He said young wrestlers need honest, sometimes harsh feedback to understand the urgency of improving or risk not lasting long in the business. Booker added that he delivers tough love to keep talent on track, noting that he usually gets heat for his podcast comments, not his NXT commentary. Josh Briggs has been with WWE since 2020, spending his entire run in NXT.

(Source: Hall of Fame Podcast)

– Tommaso Ciampa has been added to the Alumni section of the WWE roster and he’s launched a new Pro Wrestling Tees store. One would imagine that officially makes him a free agent.