WWE meet and greet event in Riyadh sells out immediately

The meet and greet event at the WWE Fan Zone in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of the Royal Rumble sold out in no time as thousands of fans flocked to the WeBook.com website to get their tickets.

All the top WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and others are all scheduled to appear to meet with fans who are making the trip to watch the first Royal Rumble outside of North America.

The tickets for photos were just 25 Saudi Riyal, or the equivalent of $6.50 USD. As you can probably imagine, tickets vanished as soon as they hit the website.

The event will start at 6PM at the Fan Zone located at the King Abdullah Financial District just next to the outdoor arena which was specifically built for the Royal Rumble.

