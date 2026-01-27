WWE files a trademark for GUNTHER’s new nickname, “Career Killer”

WWE has filed to trademark the new nickname of a Raw star that the company has started using on television recently.

Last year, two-time World Heavyweight Champion and the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, GUNTHER, beat both Goldberg and John Cena in their retirement matches in July and December respectively.

GUNTHER looks to do the same to AJ Styles at this coming Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

After establishing his role as someone who ends the careers of legends, WWE and its announcers have started referring to GUNTHER as the ‘Career Killer.’

Now, WWE has filed a trademark for Career Killer with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

The trademark was filed with the following description:

