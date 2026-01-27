Shane McMahon congratulates wife Marissa on Academy Award nomination

Shane McMahon congratulated his wife Marissa on receiving her first-ever Academy Award nomination for the movie Train Dreams.

When the nominations were announced last week, McMahon’s name was listed as one of the five producers on the movie.

“Congratulations Marissa Mac on a dream come true. You are in rare air with your movie Train Dreams receiving 4 Academy Award Nominations,” Shane wrote in a post on social media. “This movie would not have been made without you. You are an inspiration to me and our three sons. Declan, Kenyon Rogan and I could not be happier for or more proud of you. So well deserved Let’s Go!”

Marissa said that her heart is full and she’s humbled and grateful for the nomination, something she has dreamed about since she was 12 years old.

The movie Train Dreams is streaming on Netflix.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996