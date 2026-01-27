Seth Rollins announces he will not participate in Royal Rumble (video), Tozawa comments after Raw

– Seth Rollins stated on First Take that he will not compete in the WWE Royal Rumble match due to his rotator cuff surgery in October, requiring a couple more months to recover.

Seth Rollins: "I won't participate in the 2026 Royal Rumble match because I'm not ready." SEE YOU AT NUMBER 30 BUDDY 😂 (First Take) pic.twitter.com/yrhKcghGH8 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 26, 2026

– Akira Tozawa comments on Alpha Academy becoming #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Championships:

“Otis, thank you for being my partner.

Maxxine, thank you for always supporting us.

We will become champions. I promise you that.”

It’s been about 10 years since I came to WWE.

To be honest, I haven’t left the results people expected, and sometimes I get laughed at like, “You’re still in WWE?”

But I love professional wrestling.

I love WWE.

That’s why no matter what people said, I kept going.

And now… it’s… — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) January 27, 2026