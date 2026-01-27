Seth Rollins announces he will not participate in Royal Rumble (video), Tozawa comments after Raw

Seth Rollins stated on First Take that he will not compete in the WWE Royal Rumble match due to his rotator cuff surgery in October, requiring a couple more months to recover.

– Akira Tozawa comments on Alpha Academy becoming #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Championships:

“Otis, thank you for being my partner.
Maxxine, thank you for always supporting us.
We will become champions. I promise you that.”

