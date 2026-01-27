Seth Rollins announces he will not participate in Royal Rumble (video), Tozawa comments after Raw

– Seth Rollins stated on First Take that he will not compete in the WWE Royal Rumble match due to his rotator cuff surgery in October, requiring a couple more months to recover.
Seth Rollins:
"I won't participate in the 2026 Royal Rumble match because I'm not ready."
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 26, 2026
– Akira Tozawa comments on Alpha Academy becoming #1 contenders to the World Tag Team Championships:
“Otis, thank you for being my partner.
Maxxine, thank you for always supporting us.
We will become champions. I promise you that.”
It’s been about 10 years since I came to WWE.
To be honest, I haven’t left the results people expected, and sometimes I get laughed at like, “You’re still in WWE?”
But I love professional wrestling.
I love WWE.
That’s why no matter what people said, I kept going.
And now… it’s…
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) January 27, 2026