Rey Mysterio suffers apparent legit injury on WWE Raw

During Monday night’s WWE Raw in Toronto, the 51-year-old Hall of Famer faced Austin Theory in a singles match, trading high-flying spots until Theory won with his Stomp amid post-match chaos. Mysterio stayed down afterward, with the referee signaling a legitimate injury—possibly to his knee or shoulder—and officials helped him backstage. Multiple reports confirm the injury as real, putting his Royal Rumble entry in doubt, while fans voice support and concern over his recent health history.

