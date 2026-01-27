Recap of Adam Copeland reflecting on returning six years ago at the Royal Rumble

Adam Copeland(fka Edge) reflects on returning to the wrestling ring at the Royal Rumble 6 years ago after retiring in 2011.

Back in 2011, Copeland after competing in Wrestlemania 27 made a shocking announcement on Raw with retirement due to severe spinal stenosis in his neck, Fast forward to 2020 at the Royal Rumble, Edge returned back to the wrestling ring as entrant number 21. Copeland took to social media (X fka Twitter) to reflect 6 years ago ad how much it means to this day:

“So, I didn’t realize that today is six years to the day since I came back at the Royal Rumble. For me, every second after that first ‘You Think You Know Me’ at the Rumble in Houston has been a success. You know the story, I wasn’t supposed to do this, yet here we are six years later. If you had told me six years ago that I’d still be doing this after six years I would have thought you were a little crazy. I’ve been so lucky.

“I feel like I got my dream career twice. I got to do it the first time, had to retire for nine years, then get it back again. That’s good stuff, but I’m also a realist and I know I’m coming close to the end here. So, hopefully you’ve enjoyed this ride, if you haven’t, whatever, and if you have, great. Little bit more to go. Thank you, thanks for reminding me. Just reflecting on what has been a four-decade career now.

“With everything that I did in WWE and then to move to AEW with a whole fresh slate of new opponents, and for six years now just been wrestling a lot of the talent I never thought I’d get to but have been able to get in there with. It’s been a blast, and I’m at a stage in life where I don’t do it unless it is a blast. Thanks.”

