Real Name: Andreas John Ziegler

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 233 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 14, 1999

From: West Bend, Wisconsin

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: Labron Kozone

Finishing Move:

Biography

– On October 22, 2019, he won the OVW Television Championship, and to this day is the final person to ever hold that title.

– In 2021, Ziegler began working for NJPW Strong (TV Series).

– On June 17, 2023, AJZ debuted for ROH at the United Center in Chicago Illinois. He competed against the ROH six-man tag team champions the Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. They were managed by Prince Nana.

– In June 2025, AJZ debuted for TNA Wrestling. He wrestled against a debuting Cedric Alexander. He has consistently appeared alongside Mustafa Ali.

– In 2026, Mr. Elegance signed with TNA as a member of The Elegance Brand.