Braun Strowman recently hospitalized, update on EVIL, and Lexis King is fed up (video)

– Braun Strowman revealed he was hospitalized with an infection in his right knee:

“Well spent the night in the hospital with an infection that came out of nowhere in my right knee. So I could use some prayers and well wishes.”

– Lexis King is fed up of “NIL trust fund jocks” and “failed Olympians” taking his spot in WWE NXT.

“My father died on the road in a hotel room. So that I could sit here and play second fiddle to these guys that don’t know their ass from their elbow.”

Tonight the entire landscape of @WWENXT is about to CHANGE… 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/Jo9ZoRukv9 — King (@LexisKingWWE) January 27, 2026

– EVIL has had talks with WWE as his NJPW contract is expiring, reports Figthful. WWE and other options in Japan are the most likely landing spots for him.