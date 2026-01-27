Brandi Rhodes on a possible return to the ring

Brandi states if she were to return to wrestling, it would be just to make a Royal Rumble appearance and to be thrown out.

Recently on a “Shot with Brandi”, Maxxine Dupri was a recent guest! Both were discussing Dupri’s plans for 2026 which included getting back the Intercontinental Championship, lasting longer in the Royal Rumble & competing in the Money in the Bank. Brandi brought up these comments:

“Y’all make me want to get into the wrestling ring, but then I’m like, if I take a bump, I might just poof into a cloud of smoke and that’s it. That’s how I go out.

“It’s wild, especially time off. When I went back after having Libby, I remember being like, ‘Let’s get that first one out of the way. Let’s just do it.’ If I were to ever come back and do anything, I would love to make an entrance at the Royal Rumble, and then be out in, let’s see how fast, maybe three seconds.”

Dupri asked if Brandi would be making an Royal Rumble appearance in Saudi? Brandi made it clear:

“No, we’re not. I would literally hit the ring and be like, ‘Please throw me out. Somebody throw me out.’ It would really be just to make the entrance one more time for Libby.”

(Source: Shot of Brandi)