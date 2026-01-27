AJ Lee picks her Mount Rushmore of women wrestlers (video)

AJ Lee playfully roasts CM Punk’s dating history on hot ones versus:

The married couple faced off on Hot Ones Versus, eating progressively hotter wings while playing games like naming wrestling ‘Mount Rushmores’ and pickup lines. Lee picked Chyna, Lita, Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, herself, and Bayley—teasing Punk about his past links to Beth Phoenix and rumored tie with Lita. Punk laughed it off and shared how their 2012 on-screen kiss sparked their real romance, with their banter lighting up fans online.

Aj Lee picks the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time: “You dated a lot of these, i’m sorry is this awkward?” CM PUNK WAS SO SHOOK 😂 (Hot Ones) pic.twitter.com/98HQDrfRpS — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 27, 2026