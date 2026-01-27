1/27/26 NXT Recap

– NXT starts with Joe Hendry being attacked backstage before his match with Jackson Drake. Ava moves the tag team match up to kickoff the show.

– DarkState defeats OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. After the match, chaos ensues as there was a tag team brawl. The Culling, Chase U, Hank and Tank, Vanity Project made an appearance.

– Jaida Parker defeats Nikkita Lyons. Parker gets a win in her first match back.

After the match, Blake Monroe appears on the video board. Monroe tells Jaida they will be seeing each other soon.

– The Elegence Brand sends a message to Zaria, by trying to divide Sol Ruca and Zaria. Zaria is shown backstage trying to get a hold of Sol. Thea Hail chimes in trying to cheer up Zaria and it backfires.

– Due to Joe Hendry being injured, Jackson Drake has qualified for the NXT Championship ladder match. IF Hendry is cleared. He will automatically qualify also. Ava lets Drake know this backstage.

– Dion Lennox defeats Myles Borne to advance to the NXT Championship ladder match. Ethan Page comes ring side and tries to get Borne to use the North American Championship to defeat Lennox. It backfires and Lennox picks up the victory.

– Tony D’Angelo and Ava meet. Tony asks why she bailed him out. She says that NXT need Tony D’Angelo. Tony says he will let everybody know his plans. Ava says he better not interfere with the NXT Championship ladder match.

– Lexis King defeats Tavion Heights. After the match, King walks out with Stacks and Arianna Grace. Is this the start of a new group?

– Thea Hail defeats Zaria via a roll up pin. Chaos ensued and Hail took the opportunity. Tatum Paxley attacked Izzi Dame at the broadcast table. They went through the ring distracting Zaria. After the match, Fatal Influence came out to the ring. Zaria hit Thea with a F5 and Fatal Influence left.

– Keanu Carver defeat Andre Chase to become the final qualifier for the NXT Championship ladder match. Carver continues to attack Chase and officials have to stop him.

– Five of the seven possible qualifiers are in the ring and cut promos for this match. Ricky Saints comes out and climbs a ladder and cuts his promo. The five in the ring start a brawl. Saints hits Carver with the ladder. Saints starts climbing the ladder when Joe Hendry’s music hits. Hendry comes out and takes out Saints. Carver climbs back in the ring to drop Hendry. Carver stands tall as the show goes off the air.