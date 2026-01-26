WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix this evening from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Advertised is a special interview with Gunther, Bron Breakker returns to meet with Raw G.M. Adam Pearce about his suspension, Natalya will explain her recent actions, AJ Styles appears, plus New Day vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team title No. 1 contender match.

The following are WWE Raw results for Monday, January 26

WWE RAW RESULTS 1/26/26

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always, and then Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and mentions it being just six days away from this year’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

AJ Styles & CM Punk Kick Things Off

The camera shot settles inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where we see thousands of WWE fans on-hand. Cole then narrates as several Superstar arrival shots are shown, per usual. We then see AJ Styles make his way out as his theme plays and the crowd goes wild in the background.

Fans immediately start feeling nostalgic and warm and fuzzy, as they give Styles an enormous ovation and loud “Thank you Styles!” chants before he says a word. Styles mentions how he was above-boards all along about how 2026 is the final year for AJ Styles.

He mentions how Gunther claims he’s going to be the one to end his career. The crowd boos. Styles says Gunther is a lot of things but he is not phenomenal. He mentions how just because he’s retiring after 2026 doesn’t mean that 2026 can’t be “The Year of AJ Styles.” There’s guys in locker rooms everywhere he wants to wrestle.

Before he can say much else, we hear the radio screech and then the familiar following sounds of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour, as WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk emerges to a sustained roar from the live crowd in attendance in “The 6.”

Fans loudly sing along with Punk’s theme, continuing long after the actual music fades down. Punk settles in the ring across from Styles and soaks in the love from the Canadian crowd. He then mentions how guys like he and Styles still have a lot of gas left in the tank and a lot of moments left to give these fans.

Punk talks about Gunther, leading to Styles saying he knows he can beat Gunther, and he also knows he can beat CM Punk. Punk smiles. Punk asks the fans in Toronto if they want to see CM Punk versus AJ Styles here tonight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The crowd roars. Punk says “It sounds like we’ve got a main event!”

Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

We then shoot to video highlights from the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock special from Montreal this past weekend. After that, we settle back inside the arena, where The Judgment Day trio of Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make their way out to the ring.

The female trio from The Judgment Day settle inside the squared circle for opening action as the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. We see the WWE 2K26 King of Kings Edition commercial and then Cole runs down the Royal Rumble Week schedule for this week.

Back inside the arena, out comes WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. The opposing trio settle inside the ring and the bell sounds to get our first match of the evening officially off-and-running.

Sky and Perez kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Sky starts off well but some dastardly acts from Perez leads to Sky being isolated in The Judgment Day corner. Shenanigans ensue and then Rodriguez tags in to take over.

Vaquer tags in, as does Morgan. Vaquer goes to work on Morgan, grounding her and hitting a big leg drop for a two count. Cole says on commentary that Adam Pearce has made the match between Punk and Styles for the title official for tonight’s main event.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez tags in and takes over. She hits a big kick to Vaquer, leading to Corey Graves making a crack on commentary about an NFL team being in need of a kicker who kicks as hard as Rodriguez. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress, with The Judgment Day still in the offensive lead. This doesn’t last for long, however, as Ripley finally gets a hot tag and proceeds to beat down Morgan, Perez and Rodriguez.

Things only get more awesome from there en route to the finish, which sees Ripley hit a Rip-Tide for the pin and the victory for her championship-heavy squad. The three pose together in the ring afterwards. Vaquer is limping on her ankle. She appeared to hurt it on a high spot in the match.

Winners: Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Backstage With Finn Bálor & CM Punk

Once the opening six-woman tag-team tilt wraps up, we see footage of CM Punk’s victory over Finn Bálor last week in Ireland. The show heads backstage where we see Bálor, as “The Prince” and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk have a brief exchange of words.

Bálor says he wanted to be champion, but Punk was part of one of his best career highlights. Punk picked him up and gave him his flowers at the end. Bálor thanks him. Punk says it takes two to tango. Bálor earned his title opportunity. Punk thinks Bálor is one of the best.

Punk says Bálor needs to think about leaving the Judgment Day. He’ll never be champion hanging out with garbage like “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. If he wants another title shot, Bálor can win the Royal Rumble, and Punk will see him in Las Vegas. Punk walks off, leaving Bálor with a lot to think about.

Adam Pearce Addresses Bron Breakker’s WWE Suspension, Royal Rumble

The show returns inside Scotiabank Arena, where The Vision group make their way out and head to the ring. On that note, the show heads into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we see The Vision in the ring. Paul Heyman begins on the microphone.

Heyman says The Vision is here to up the star power of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Heyman refers to Toronto as a second-class city. If they keep booing, this will go on all night long. Heyman says he brought along the hottest prospect of 2026, 2027, and 2028: Austin Theory.

He’s got the Master of the Tsunami, who has victory after victory over Roman Reigns, “Big” Bronson Reed. He brought along with him the single most famous personality on the face of the planet today, “The Maverick” Logan Paul. Heyman also brought along the reason they are sold out on Monday Night Raw:

Bron Breakker. Breakker removes his hood and looks a little upset. Breakker is here for a face-to-face meeting with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Heyman thanks Mr. Pearce for the offer, but before he comes out, Heyman wants to examine why this face-to-face meeting was necessary.

Two weeks ago, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce put his hands on Bron Breakker first. Heyman says that it is conduct unbecoming of an executive of World Wrestling Entertainment. You can watch Unreal all you want, but that is not the behavior fitting for an executive running Monday Night Raw.

Last Monday on Raw, allegedly, Adam Pearce left brass knuckles for Rey Mysterio to hit Austin Theory in the face. Penta beat Theory because of Adam Pearce. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce comes to the ring. Heyman tells everyone to stand, give the middle finger, and boo Pearce.

Pearce gets in the ring and syas h’es not here to make excuses and isn’t sorry for wearing his heart on his sleeve. Pearce can acknowledge that things got way out of hand. Pearce is man enough to acknowledge to Breakker that things got out of hand because he put his hands on him first.

Pearce apologizes and pledges to everyone that it will not happen again. Heyman holds Breakker back and starts to speak, but Pearce stops him. Pearce says he knows Heyman wants him to lift Breakker’s suspension and put him in the Royal Rumble. It’s already done. What else does Heyman need?

Heyman says that’s a good deal and looks for a handshake. Pearce chuckles, but he doesn’t shake his hand. Pearce says Heyman is such a great negotiator, so he’ll take it a step further. Logan Paul, “Big” Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory are all in the Royal Rumble.

While he’s at it, if it weren’t for brass knuckles, Theory would have been victorious. Theory needs a chance at redemption against the Hall of Famer. Tonight, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Austin Theory will go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio heads to the ring with Penta and Dragon Lee by his side. Mysterio shakes hands with Pearce. On that note, the show shifts gears again and heads into a pre-match commercial break, with Theory vs. Mysterio waiting on the other side.

When the show returns, we see Mysterio and Theory are already in action, with the match starting in progress on the broadcast. Mysterio hits Theory with a springboard hurricanrana. Theory pops up and hits Mysterio with a back elbow. Theory mounts Mysterio and punches away at him.

Theory talks trash to the crowd and sends Mysterio into the ropes. Mysterio slides through his legs and dropkicks him in the knee. Theory blocks a whip, so Mysterio goes for a head-scissor. Theory counters with a lung blower. Theory goes to a rear chin lock, but Mysterio fights up.

Theory takes him down and keeps the rear chin lock applied. Mysterio fights up, but Theory hooks a side headlock. Theory pulls at the mask and punches Mysterio in the forehead. Theory rips at the mask again and punches him in the face. Theory continues to pull on the mask, but Mysterio gets away.

Mysterio kicks Theory in the midsection and boots him in the face, putting the prospect in position. Mysterio goes for a 619, but Theory moves out of the way. Mysterio goes to the apron for a flying seated senton, but Theory catches him. Mysterio counters with a hurricanrana into the ring post.

The Vision goes over, but Penta and Dragon Lee stop them. Mysterio hits Theory with a seated senton on the floor and smacks Reed in the back of the head. The referee admonishes The Vision as Mysterio, Penta, and Lee tell them to “suck it.” On that note, we head into a mid-match break as the bout continues.

The show returns from the break with the match still in progress. We see some more back-and-forth action, with Theory ultimately shifting the offensive momentum in his favor. After some shenanigans from The Vision at ringside to Mysterio, Theory capitalizes with a stomp and pin for the win.

Once the match wraps up, Breakker attacks Penta. Lee attacks, but Paul punches him in the face with his loaded fist. Paul holds Lee up, and Breakker spears him down. Paul goes to the top rope and hits the Paul from Grace. Breakker then spears Penta down.

Reed sets Penta up and goes to the top rope for a Tsunami. Reed and Paul hold Penta up, and Breakker hits a super spear. Cole freaks out on commentary, wondering why Pearce isn’t out here to stop all of this. Cole questions if whoever the mystery call to Pearce is has him hesitant to dole out punishment to The Vision.

Winner: Austin Theory

Natalya Explains Her Recent Actions

A video airs featuring new comments from the new version of Natalya. She says she made Maxxine Dupri, but Dupri failed. Dupri didn’t fail herself. She failed Natalya. Dupri is just like the rest of them.

She thinks that because she roared with a legend, she can roar like one. That will never happen again. This is a new Natalya. She’s coming for it all, “Because Natalya elevates, but Nattie decimates!”

Stephanie Vaquer & Raquel Rodriguez Brawl Continues

From there, we return live backstage inside the Scotiabank Arena, where cameras catch up with some chaos taking place right now. We see a furious Raquel Rodriguez is looking for Stephanie Vaquer. She finds her, and they start to brawl before officials rush to the scene to break things up. We head to a break.

Michael Cole Sits Down With Gunther

Now we shoot to a special one-on-one interview. Michael Cole sat down with Gunther earlier today and asked him why he wanted to end AJ Styles’ career. Why rob the fans of a full year of moments? Gunther says he’s sick and tired of these old timers overstaying their welcome, chasing one moment after the other.

Those moments belong to Gunther. Bill Goldberg was chasing a moment, and Gunther took it away from him. John Cena was chasing a moment for the whole year. What will they talk about? What Cean gave up in his last match against Gunther. As for AJ Styles, he has an idea of a farewell tour.

Gunther isn’t interested in Styles taking moments away from Gunther. Speaking of old timers, Cole falls into that category. How long will Cole stick around to chase another moment? Gunther could end Cole’s career right now, but he won’t.

On Saturday, he wants Cole to sit there at the Royal Rumble. He wants Cole to call that match and say, “The career of the ‘Phenomenal’ AJ Styles is over.” Gunther chuckles and says it will be great. From there, the sit-down interview wraps up and the show moves on.

WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Match

The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos

We shoot to the arena concourse, where we see one-half of the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions from The Usos, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, amongst a mob of WWE fans. He is fired up, as are they, as he mentions he will watch first-hand to see which team will be next to challenge for the tag-team titles.

Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, is nowhere to be seen. The show heads to another quick commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we get the ring entrances for The New Day, Alpha Academy, American Made and Los Americanos for this high stakes four-team battle.