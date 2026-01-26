WWE 2K26 update

2K and WWE revealed two collector’s editions for WWE 2K26 this weekend, with the Attitude Era Edition featuring icons like Austin, The Rock, Triple H with the Big Gold Belt, Edge and Christian, Lita, Trish Stratus, and Chyna on a distressed hardcore design. The Monday Night War Edition splits artwork between WWF stars such as Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Kurt Angle, and WCW legends including Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, nodding to the intense late ’90s ratings battle. Pre-orders open January 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with an expected early March 2026 launch and early access for deluxe buyers. Fans cheered the nostalgic throwback, though some noted details like Triple H’s belt timing and hoped for new arenas or a full Wars mode.

The newest teaser for WWE 2K26:

Alundra Blayze/Madusa says WWE 2K26 will have its official launch “around March”

An official release date hasn’t yet been confirmed.

