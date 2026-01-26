WWE 2K26 update

2K and WWE revealed two collector’s editions for WWE 2K26 this weekend, with the Attitude Era Edition featuring icons like Austin, The Rock, Triple H with the Big Gold Belt, Edge and Christian, Lita, Trish Stratus, and Chyna on a distressed hardcore design. The Monday Night War Edition splits artwork between WWF stars such as Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Kurt Angle, and WCW legends including Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, nodding to the intense late ’90s ratings battle. Pre-orders open January 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with an expected early March 2026 launch and early access for deluxe buyers. Fans cheered the nostalgic throwback, though some noted details like Triple H’s belt timing and hoped for new arenas or a full Wars mode.

The newest teaser for WWE 2K26:

Alundra Blayze/Madusa says WWE 2K26 will have its official launch “around March”

Well, look at this! I’m excited for this. However, I think they should’ve had my Face on there and not Bischoff’s!

😂 I mean, then there’s a woman on both sides🤷‍♀️

I’m having fun people… I believe pre- orders start at the end of January and an official launch around March.

Thank… https://t.co/swpb1fVqdL — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 25, 2026

An official release date hasn’t yet been confirmed.