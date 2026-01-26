Tidbits: Claudio Castagnoli, Mercedes Mone, Jackie Redmond, Alexia Bliss, and more

Claudio Castagnoli has issued an open challenge for his CMLL World Heavyweight Championship at the Arena Mexico show next Friday.

– Happy birthday to Mercedes Mone:

Jackie Redmond hanging out with Chelsea Green:

– Happy spa day to Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair:

