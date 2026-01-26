Seth Rollins makes his Super Bowl prediction (video), plus Street Profits and Mercedes Mone notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
323

– WWE superstar Seth Rollins makes his Super Bowl prediction:

– Street Profits are slated to work upcoming NXT live events this weekend, reports PWInsider.

Mercedes Moné Celebrates 34th Birthday:

