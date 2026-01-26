Seth Rollins makes his Super Bowl prediction (video), plus Street Profits and Mercedes Mone notes

– WWE superstar Seth Rollins makes his Super Bowl prediction:
"Let's be real here guys. … [The Seahawks] are going to blow out the New England Patriots." 👀
WWE Superstar @WWERollins makes his Super Bowl prediction 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eoI2hQFzMl
— First Take (@FirstTake) January 26, 2026
– Street Profits are slated to work upcoming NXT live events this weekend, reports PWInsider.
– Mercedes Moné Celebrates 34th Birthday:
Today, as I turn 34, I stand in gratitude and truth. I am ready for blessings to unfold.
I am deserving of peace and love, and I allow myself to finally rest in that knowing.
I am open to life's gentle gifts, the quiet miracles, the moments that arrive softly but change… pic.twitter.com/0m4V0YDaa0
— Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) January 26, 2026