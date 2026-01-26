Rosemary and Liv Morgan notes

– Liv Morgan ahead of WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

نجمة @WWE ليف مورجان تعرب عن سعادتها البالغة بعد فوزها بتحدي مستر بيست في الرياض ☺️#RiyadhSeason @RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/TXtTPeld0G — WWE MENA (@WWEmena) January 25, 2026

“I always have good luck when I come to Saudi Arabia. I won my Women’s World Championship here, I became the first Women’s Crown Jewel Champion…

“And I’m going to win the Royal Rumble this year.”

(source: WWE MENA)

– Rosemary Celebrates 10 Years of Undead Dominance in TNA Wrestling:

It was ten years ago today that @WeAreRosemary first graced our screens on #TNAiMPACT – captivating the TNA audience immediately and beginning a decade of beautiful destruction. pic.twitter.com/X8W1CDRLXf — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2026

Real name Holly Letkeman, the 42-year-old Demon Assassin debuted on January 26, 2016, and quickly won the Knockouts Championship in a brutal cage match, holding it for 266 days. She’s a four-time tag champion with partners like Havok and Taya Valkyrie, feuding with stars from Gail Kim to WWE’s Kelani Jordan. TNA marked the milestone with a career retrospective of her 54 shows, while fans praised her as underrated, warm-hearted, and deserving of Hall of Fame honors.