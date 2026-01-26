Ricochet and Bayley engage in a social media exchange

AEW National Champion Ricochet and former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently had an amusing back-and-forth via social media. It started after Bayley initially commented on Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali from this week’s TNA iMPACT! Bayley initially wrote, “Man. There is nobody like @MustafaAli_X 🤯 @ThisIsTNA”

Jeff Hardy beat Mustafa Ali in a singles bout on last Thursday’s show. Ricochet later pointed out that he’s also beaten Ali. The AEW staar later responded to Bayley, writing, “I’ve beat him.” Bayley then promptly fired back at Ricochet, “BALD!” You can review their social media exchange below:

Ricochet has been interacting with WWE Superstars a bit this week, as he also advised WWE US Champion Carmelo Hayes to show some respect to former WWE Champion, The Miz.