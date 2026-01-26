Notes on Bayley and CJ Perry

– Bayley has announced a second Lodestone Women’s Wrestling seminar, this time in Las Vegas for 2026

Last December, Bayley hosted the inaugural Lodestone Women’s Week in Orlando, Florida, bringing together 22 independent women wrestlers from the US, UK, Ireland, and beyond for four days of workouts, hands-on sessions at Flatbacks Wrestling School, and talks led by guests like Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears. The free event focused on skills like lock-ups, character work, and building confidence, with participants living together and sharing their hunger to grow. The new YouTube documentary has drawn praise from peers like Chad Gable and Shotzi, highlighting Bayley’s passion project as a supportive community for women in pro wrestling, with more events teased ahead.

Here we go! Mini doc is officially up. First ever #Lodestone women’s week 2025!

Please enjoy 💜🌏https://t.co/wEZHF4hoBU — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2026

– All the best to CJ Perry (fka Lana) as she states in a small Instagram video that she’s finally getting wheeled into surgery (IVF Journey) & to wish her luck. All the best to Perry & Rusev on this journey.