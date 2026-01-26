Matt Hardy on AMC Debut: “I do know that the AMC people were very happy with it”

While speaking on his podcast, Matt Hardy addressed criticism of TNA Impact’s premiere on AMC…

“I think overall, I do know that the AMC people were very happy with it. This was their first venture into pro wrestling sports content at all, in the big scheme of things, so they’re not very familiar with that. And I know they have hopes—they want to see more story, they want to see stories incorporated into this.

I think the AMC people were blown away by the chaotic scene of doing a two-hour live wrestling show. Just seeing all the moving parts, everything that’s happening, stuff going on, changes on the fly, this, that, and the other thing. I think they were blown away and pretty impressed by that.

I think there was some really good stuff on it. I also think there were some issues that happened with the visa situations that caused a lot of rebooking on the card. But once again, it was our first time out, and it wasn’t perfect. I think we could have maybe switched up the pacing on some things a little more. We could have kept things a little tighter.

I think in television in 2026, nowadays, you have to keep a product that is boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Viewers’ attention spans are so short as it is anyway. But we’re a work in progress, and I don’t think anybody is going to say that isn’t true. That’s part of this, because as we’ve said before, it is TNA, and we’re trying to grow into something bigger. It’s going to be a work in progress and a process, and I think we will get there.

When it was all said and done, I think everybody was just happy this first show happened.”