Mark Henry reflects on the infamous WWE angle where Mae Young gave birth to a hand (video)

Mark Henry reflected on the infamous WWE angle where Mae Young gave birth to a hand and didn’t hold back, calling it “the best thing I ever did in wrestling.” He admitted he kept questioning Vince McMahon about the storyline, saying, “I asked Vince at least two or three times,” and wondered, “Why getting pregnant? Because, like, she can’t—she’s not going to have a baby.” Each time, Vince reassured him with, “Don’t worry, Mark. It’s going to come to a great conclusion.”

The big reveal was kept secret until the day of the segment, when Pat Patterson approached him laughing and said, “You need to sit down. You’ve got to sit down. I don’t want you to hurt yourself.” After finally telling him the twist, Henry responded in disbelief, “A hand?” Patterson confirmed it and added, “Gerald Brisco doesn’t know, so don’t tell him… he’s got a very weak stomach.”

To create the gross effect, Patterson instructed Henry to help prep it, telling him to “go get a bunch of the food from catering that nobody’s eating and just mix it all together and put it in a plastic bag.” They added slime and hid the fake hand underneath the sheet to complete the visual.

When the moment happened on TV, Henry remembered the sound vividly: “When they pulled the hand out, it made a sound like—slurp.” He couldn’t keep it together, saying, “I look at me, and I’m laughing… I’m completely useless in the whole deal.” The highlight was Brisco’s reaction: “When they pull that hand out, Gerald Brisco just vomits.”

Henry encouraged fans to rewatch the segment, saying, “Y’all have got to go back and look at this… now you’ll have a reference point.” He stressed again how much it meant to him despite everything else he accomplished: “I won championships. I had serious, emotional, respectful moments with guys. There ain’t nothing I enjoyed more than that hand.”

Finally, when he asked Vince one last time, “Why a hand? Out of all the stuff?” Vince just made a goofy clapping gesture. Henry laughed it off, explaining, “See how goofy that is? That’s what’s going on in Vince McMahon’s brain… he’s crazy!”

