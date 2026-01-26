Madison Rayne on her decision to retire from the ring

Madison Rayne explained that her retirement was largely due to the growing challenge of balancing wrestling with her backstage roles. She said “it’s been really hard over the last few years to balance agenting, producing, and coaching with wrestling,” and emphasized that “you have to love them both and give 100% of yourself to both of them.” Trying to fully commit to two demanding responsibilities every day became overwhelming, as “giving 100% of myself to two separate things in one day was challenging.”

Rayne also revealed she’s long had an inner voice telling her it was time to step away, sharing “I’ve always had in the back of my mind this little voice telling me, ‘Get out, retire, and know when enough is enough.’” She didn’t want to be someone who stayed too long in the business, adding that “people do it all the time — they outstay their welcome in the wrestling business.”

Reflecting on her 20-year career, Rayne spoke about how wrestling constantly forced her to evolve. Early on, it was more storytelling-focused, but later shifted to where “wrestling is the most important part,” which “forced me to get better and reinvent myself.” After doing that many times, she felt it was better to celebrate her career rather than extend it unnecessarily, saying “it was time to celebrate my career instead of prolonging it past necessary,” and that she’s “done everything that, for me, I needed to do to fill my cup and feel fulfilled.”

She also addressed her earlier semi-retirement during COVID, when she earned a business degree and tried working outside wrestling because she believed “this is my career path and my life — let me force myself to step away from wrestling.” However, she admitted “it didn’t feel right and wasn’t the right time.”

Now, Rayne feels complete and ready for the next chapter, sharing “before, it felt like there was more that I hadn’t done. Now, I feel so accomplished,” and that she’s “ready to continue to move on within the wrestling industry, just in a different space,” feeling “really fortunate to be able to do that.”

(Source: Boots to Boots)