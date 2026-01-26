Daria Rae on why she joined TNA, WWE hall of famer believes TNA can become the #2 company

– Why Daria Rae explains why she joined TNA:

– D-Von Dudley said he “absolutely” thinks TNA can become “number two” in the wrestling world, clarifying, “I’m not knocking AEW. I said this on my YouTube channel. I said this, Tony Khan didn’t have somebody in his face telling him yes and no to things that aren’t good and yes to things that are good. You know, he doesn’t have it.” He explained that AEW is filled with “a lot of yes people in his company that tells him what he wants to hear.”

D-Von compared this to Vince McMahon’s era, noting, “Vince McMahon had a lot of yes people, but he had real people in his life to help him like Pat Patterson. You know, the late, great Pat Patterson. You know, if Pat didn’t like it, he would tell Vince.” He emphasized that guidance from honest voices is key, adding, “There were other people like that too.”

He concluded that if AEW gets the right help, “if Tony can get the help that he needs to help run that company, create better stories, or put more emphasis on the storylines, I think it’ll be a hard fight who would be number two, either TNA or AEW.”

(Source: Pro Wrestling Culture)