Becky Lynch shares her opinion of ICE (video), says she wanted to face Toni Sotrm

“I don’t like ICE. I hate ICE actually. It’s very dangerous. Hurts people.”

"No me gusta el hielo (ICE). De hecho, odio el hielo (ICE). Es muy peligroso. Lastima a la gente". -Becky Lynch.

– Becky Lynch said she’s always wanted to face Toni Storm and praised the work Storm has been doing in AEW, calling it “amazing work over there” and “absolutely amazing.” Becky admitted she was “bummed when she left” WWE and named Toni as her dream opponent.

She also threw out some fun match ideas, suggesting a “Dublin Street Fight” or even taking it to the extreme with “a Hell in a Cell.”

