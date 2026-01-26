AEW News and Notes

– AEW filed to trademark ‘Brawling Birds’

– Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) says he was at Dynamite visiting friends, dark match was not planned:

“I got there and saw my man Billy Gunn, who’s like a dad to me. He was working with his son, and he’s like, ‘Hey man, do you wanna be in this dark match with us?’ And I was like, ‘Dude, if it gets OK’d, I’m sold.’”

Its time to see who can stack sliders at an Elite level in our AEW Bacon Brawl Challenge! Can the unlikely duo of Darby Allin and Brody King unite to defeat the Queen of Slider Stacking, Annie? Craving an AEW Bacon Brawl? Head over to any White Castle between now and January… pic.twitter.com/oXXzGb9rno — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 25, 2026

– Thunder Rosa just confirmed in her a recent vlog that she’s officially back to in-ring training after the injury she suffered during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at #AEW All In: Texas (July 2025).

She’s now traveling with AEW again, filming backstage segments — including with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa — and has already wrapped up her first full week of training.

As she heads into week two, Rosa says she’s focused on rebuilding her stamina with 30-minute ring sessions.