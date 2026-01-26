AEW News and Notes

– AEW filed to trademark ‘Brawling Birds’

– Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) says he was at Dynamite visiting friends, dark match was not planned:

“I got there and saw my man Billy Gunn, who’s like a dad to me. He was working with his son, and he’s like, ‘Hey man, do you wanna be in this dark match with us?’ And I was like, ‘Dude, if it gets OK’d, I’m sold.’”

– AEW posted:

Thunder Rosa just confirmed in her a recent vlog that she’s officially back to in-ring training after the injury she suffered during the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at #AEW All In: Texas (July 2025).

She’s now traveling with AEW again, filming backstage segments — including with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa — and has already wrapped up her first full week of training.

As she heads into week two, Rosa says she’s focused on rebuilding her stamina with 30-minute ring sessions.

