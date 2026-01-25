WWE News and Notes

– “Heavy is the Crown” by Linkin Park was officially announced as the WWE Royal Rumble theme song.

– Chelsea Green in a new picture with her sister Tessa:

– Royce Keys will reportedly be the ring name for Powerhouse Hobbs, WWE filed to trademark the name on January 20th.

– Happy birthday Zoey Stark, The Honky Tonk Man, and WWE hall of famer Michelle McCool.