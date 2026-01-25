Video: Aleister Black on the NXT Black and Gold era

In an interview published to the Popternative YouTube channel, Aleister Black reflected on his time with the WWE NXT brand…

“I think the good thing about the black-and-gold era—and people can debate me on this all they want—is that, at the time, I’d say the 2016 to 2020 era of professional wrestling, maybe even 2015 to 2020 to be fair to everyone who made it what it was—and it certainly wasn’t just me—I think we were the best wrestling in the world. I think we had a perfect blend of old school implemented into the new school.”