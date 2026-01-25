Triple H posts backstage photo with Nakamura and Styles, Elayna Black to wrestle on Impact

– Triple H posted a photo of himself with Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, captioned “Strong Style #SNME”
– Elayna Black will wrestle her first match back in TNA this Thursday on TNA iMPACT, marking her in-ring return to the company.
