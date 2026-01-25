Shinsuke Nakamura’s deleted post fuels AJ Styles retirement talk before Royal Rumble

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted an emotional Instagram story recounting asking Styles last year about retirement, with Styles replying, ‘The Royal Rumble. I’ve already decided.’ The post vanished hours later, right after their intense rematch at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24, packed with nods to their 20-year rivalry from NJPW days. Fans debate if it’s a real hint ahead of Styles’ career-on-the-line match with Gunther at the January 31 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, or WWE storyline kayfabe, especially with Styles’ contract nearing its end in February 2026.

