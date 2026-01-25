Paul Wight returns to AEW Collision commentary desk, matches announced for AEW Dynamite

– On the January 24 episode of AEW Collision taped in Florida, Big Show—known as Paul Wight—joined Excalibur and Tony Schiavone for his first full regular show since July 2024. Sidelined by back surgery after his last match in November 2023, Wight brought fresh energy to bouts like Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata and Willow Nightingale’s TBS Title defense. Fans cheered loudly online, with many calling for him to stay in the booth long-term, though a few grumbled about the team.

– Swerve Strickland vs Andrade El Idolo has been made official for next week’s Dynamite. Also announced…

This Wednesday, 1/28! Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite presents 3 Championship bouts and more LIVE from Austin, TX! Tune in at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/dAt3rmXECJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2026